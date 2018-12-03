More Sports / Tennis

Naomi Osaka joins field for Sydney International

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – World No. 1 Simona Halep and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline a strong field in the women’s draw of the Sydney International, organizers said Monday.

Eight of the world’s top 10 have signed on for the Jan. 6-12 event as a warm-up for the following week’s Australian Open.

Also playing will be defending champion and Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, and Daria Kasatkina.

The only two members of the top 10 not taking part are Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina.

The men’s side is weaker with Britain’s 14th-ranked Kyle Edmund the top seed, along with the likes of Gilles Simon, Alex de Minaur, Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

“I’m delighted that so many of the world’s most talented players have chosen to come to Sydney in January,” said tournament director Lawrence Robertson.

