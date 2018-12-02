Kobayashi follows up twin World Cup wins with third place in Russia
Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi waves to fans after finishing third in Saturday's FIS World Cup event in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. | KYODO

Kyodo

NIZHNY TAGIL, RUSSIA – Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi finished third in Saturday’s FIS World Cup event, one week after racking up his first two victories on the circuit.

The 22-year-old Pyeongchang Olympian, the younger brother of ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi, earned 262.0 points in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil to finish behind Norway’s Johann Andre Forfang and Poland’s Piotr Zyla, who scored 264.4 and 264.2, respectively.

“I didn’t have as much momentum in the second jump, but I think I had good jumps overall,” Kobayashi said. “I think I’ve been in good shape and hope to keep riding this momentum.”

Kobayashi led after the first round with a jump of 134 meters but he only managed 130 meters on his second leap, allowing Forfang and Zyla to come from behind.

