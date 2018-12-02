Kento Momota wins men’s singles at national championship

World No. 1 Kento Momota won his second badminton national championship on Sunday, beating Kenta Nishimoto in the men’s singles final.

Momota, the reigning world champion, defeated world No. 9 Nishimoto 21-9, 18-21, 21-11 at Tokyo’s Komazawa Gymnasium.

The 24-year-old Momota won his maiden championship in 2015, but he lost in the quarterfinals last year following his return from a suspension for gambling at an illegal casino.

World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi defended her women’s singles title by beating Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Nozomi Okuhara 21-16, 17-21, 21-11.

“I was able to pick up my pace from the first match here. I think I managed to play well, so I think this was a good tournament,” Yamaguchi said.

“We (Okuhara and I) have played against each other many times abroad, but we don’t really get the chance to play here. So I’m glad I was able to win today.”

Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat Rio Olympic gold medalists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo in straight games in the women’s doubles final. Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura won their third men’s doubles title.

Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won their second straight mixed doubles gold.