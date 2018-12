Japan international Yuya Osako scored his third goal of the season on Saturday in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old striker headed the equalizer in the 33rd minute from a right-footed cross by Max Kruse. But Bayern’s Serge Gnabry netted the game-winning goal in the 50th minute.

A standout in Japan’s run to the knockout stage at this year’s World Cup in Russia, Osako joined Werder in an off-season move from Bundesliga side FC Koln.