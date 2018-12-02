Yuma Hattori ends Japanese drought in Fukuoka

More Sports / Track & Field

Yuma Hattori ends Japanese drought in Fukuoka

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – Yuma Hattori became the first Japanese runner in 14 years to win the Fukuoka International Marathon on Sunday.

The 25-year-old held off Ethiopia’s Yemane Tsegay and Eritrea’s Amanuel Mesel to cross the finish line at Heiwadai Athletic Stadium for his first victory.

“This was my fourth marathon. I’ve always lost speed during the race, but I’m glad I was able to overcome it this time,” Hattori said. “The time was about what I was aiming for, so I think my training paid off.”

Yuta Shitara, the previous holder of the national record at 2:06.11, finished fourth.

Tsuyoshi Ogata was the last Japanese to win in 2004.

This year’s race was a qualifying event for the Marathon Grand Championship, scheduled in September next year. The winner of the race will automatically book a ticket to the 2020 Games.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Deontay Wilder (right) and Tyson Fury fight for Wilder's WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday in Los Angeles. The bout ended in a draw.
Deontay Wilder keeps heavyweight title after draw with Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split draw Saturday night, with Wilder retaining his WBC heavyweight title after knocking down his British challenger twice. Wilder (40-0-1) floo...
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs away from the Georgia defense during the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.
Jalen Hurts comes off bench to lead No. 1 Alabama over No. 4 Georgia in SEC title game
Jalen Hurts spent most of the season watching from the sideline, cheering on the guy who took his job and hoping for one more chance to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide. He didn't pout. He d...
Challenger Etsuko Tada (right) punches Kayoko Ebata during the third round of their WBO women's minimumweight world championship match on Saturday at Edion Arena Oaska.
Etsuko Tada claims WBO women's minimumweight title with unanimous decision over Kayoko Ebata
Etsuko Tada defeated Kayoko Ebata on Saturday to win the WBO women's minimumweight world championship. The 37-year-old Tada overcame a knockdown to win a unanimous decision at Edion Aren...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

,