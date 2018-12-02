No. 1 Gonzaga rallies past Creighton

Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. got off to a slow start against Creighton for the second year in a row. Like last year, he finished with a flurry.

Norvell scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.

Norvell’s shot was off throughout the first 20 minutes. Coming out of halftime, coach Mark Few drew up a play just for him. Norvell took a pass from Rui Hachimura, went hard to the basket and converted a three-point play. He scored nine of the Zags’ first 11 points of the half.

“When he makes his first one,” Few said, “it’s game on.”

Hachimura chipped in with 22 points and a team-high 11 boards in the win. The Toyama Prefecture native was 9-for-14 from the field and made one of his two 3-point attempts. Hachimura reached double digts in rebounds for the first time this season and topped 20 points for the fifth time in the team’s eight games.

The Japanese forward is widely seen as a first-round prospect for next summer’s NBA Draft.

On Saturday, he played a supporting role as Norvell guided the Zags to victory.

Norvell has had a habit of starting slowly, but Gonzaga, missing two key players because of injury, needed all the points he could provide against a high-scoring Creighton team.

“I wanted to be aggressive starting off the half, get myself a chance to get going,” Norvell said, “and it went well.”

Last year, Norvell scored all 21 of his points in the second half in a 91-74 come-from-behind victory over the Bluejays in Spokane, Washington.

“We played 40 minutes of pretty good basketball against them the last two years,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Unfortunately, those 40 minutes didn’t happen the same day. They are a problem to get stopped.”

The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational final, behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Hachimura, overcame a boisterous crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.

“It was just a great basketball game, and I’m not saying that just because we ended up on top,” Few said. “It was really high-level play going on, high-level shot-making. Creighton’s offense is really something special.”

Norvell said the Zags can build off the win.

“It was big-time for us,” he said. “Coming into an environment like this with a good crowd, a well-coached opponent and knowing they would play really hard, we knew it was going to be a battle. We wanted to take the fight to them. It didn’t go well for us the first half. They made some tough shots. We were able to stay with it, stay poised and confident, and we were able to get a win.”