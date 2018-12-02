Jalen Hurts comes off bench to lead No. 1 Alabama over No. 4 Georgia in SEC title game
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs away from the Georgia defense during the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Football

Jalen Hurts comes off bench to lead No. 1 Alabama over No. 4 Georgia in SEC title game

AP

ATLANTA – Jalen Hurts spent most of the season watching from the sideline, cheering on the guy who took his job and hoping for one more chance to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He didn’t pout. He didn’t gripe. He didn’t transfer.

On Saturday, Hurts got the call.

Boy, did he respond.

Hurts threw for one touchdown and ran for another with just over a minute to go, rallying No. 1 Alabama to a 35-28 victory over No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. It was a stunning twist on the scenario that played out less than 11 months earlier on the very same field.

“I’ve probably never been more proud of a player than Jalen,” coach Nick Saban said.

If they had pitched this script to Hollywood, it would’ve been laughed out of the room for being too implausible. In last season’s national title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, between these same two teams, Tua Tagovailoa replaced an ineffective Hurts at the start of the second half with Alabama trailing Georgia 13-0. The replacement threw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yarder in overtime that gave the Tide a stunning 26-23 victory.

Tagovailoa won the starting job outright heading into this season and performed brilliantly before Saturday, throwing 36 touchdown passes with only two interceptions.

The SEC title game took a different path. Georgia put quite a beating on Tagovailoa, who was picked off twice, spent much of his spare time in the medical tent and was largely ineffective as the Bulldogs built a pair of two-touchdown leads.

Finally, with just over 11 minutes remaining, Tagovailoa went down for good after one of his own linemen stepped on his right foot as he attempted to throw.

Enter Hurts, who posted a 26-2 record as the starter before Tagovailoa claimed the job.

He calmly guided the Crimson Tide (13-0, No. 1 CFP) to a game-tying touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy, capping a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed more than 7 minutes .

After Georgia (11-2, No. 4 CFP) was stuffed on a fake punt near midfield, Hurts took matters into his own hands for the winning score. Spotting an opening up the middle, he took off on a 15-yard TD run with 1:04 remaining .

“It’s unprecedented to have a guy that won as many games as he won . . . start as a freshman, only lose a couple of games the whole time that he was the starter, and then all of a sudden he’s not the quarterback,” Saban said. “How do you manage that? How do you handle that? You’ve got to have a tremendous amount of class and character to put team first, knowing your situation is not what it used to be.”

Hurts completed 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards, to go along with five carries for 28 yards in less than a quarter of action.

“It kind of feels like I’m breaking my silence,” Hurts said.

He spoke loud and clear against the Bulldogs. And when he trotted off the field after the winning TD, Tagovailoa was one of the first teammates to greet him. Afterward, they stood side-by-side on the podium in the middle of the field while Alabama received its SEC championship trophy.

“When he went into the game,” linebacker Mack Wilson said, “I was telling Dylan Moses, ‘Man, it’s like deja vu.’ I was like, ‘Watch him go in and bring us back and win the game.’ I knew he was going to do that and I’m pretty sure everybody else did, too.”

The Tide is headed back to the College Football Playoff, looking for its second straight national title and the sixth of the last decade under Saban.

“I know at Alabama, there’s always an opportunity to win,” Hurts said. “I’m so happy, so happy for everybody.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Challenger Etsuko Tada (right) punches Kayoko Ebata during the third round of their WBO women's minimumweight world championship match on Saturday at Edion Arena Oaska.
Etsuko Tada claims WBO women's minimumweight title with unanimous decision over Kayoko Ebata
Etsuko Tada defeated Kayoko Ebata on Saturday to win the WBO women's minimumweight world championship. The 37-year-old Tada overcame a knockdown to win a unanimous decision at Edion Aren...
Sara Takanashi is seen after finishing third in a World Cup ski jumping event on Friday in Lillehammer Norway.
Sara Takanashi finishes third in first World Cup event of season
Sara Takanashi opened the World Cup season on Friday with a third-place finish in the women's normal hill, coming in behind first-time winner Juliane Seyfarth of Germany and Olympic champion Mar...
Washington's Nicklas Backstrom completes a hat trick by scoring past New Jersey's Taylor Hall in the third period on Friday night.
Capitals capture seventh straight victory
Tom Wilson got back on the score sheet and put himself back under the microscope that has become a part of his existence in the NHL. Wilson scored again before being ejected for a questi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs away from the Georgia defense during the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,