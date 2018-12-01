Etsuko Tada claims WBO women’s minimumweight title with unanimous decision over Kayoko Ebata

Etsuko Tada defeated Kayoko Ebata on Saturday to win the WBO women’s minimumweight world championship.

The 37-year-old Tada overcame a knockdown to win a unanimous decision at Edion Arena Osaka over the 42-year-old Ebata, who failed in her second title defense. Tada has previously been minimumweight champion of two other sanctioning bodies, the IBF and WBA.

Tada came into the bout nursing a left ankle-injury she suffered in training three weeks earlier.

“I had very little strength,” Tada said, and added with a laugh, “This win is a miracle, and I want to thank my left ankle for it.”

Ebata said she was not ready for the combinations that her left-handed opponent threw at her.

“I was too focused on that left,” Ebata said. “Simply put, she was the strongest one.”