Ex-Barcelona striker David Villa announces move to Vissel Kobe

Former Spain and Barcelona striker David Villa announced Saturday that he has signed with Vissel Kobe, joining his former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Villa tweeted a video showing his successful work with New York City FC, before receiving a phone call that took him to Japan.

The 36-year-old forward is the latest high-profile acquisition by Vissel.

Villa, the all-time leading goalscorer in Spanish national team history, joined New York City in 2014 from Atletico Madrid following successful seasons with Barcelona and Valencia.