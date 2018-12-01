Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sidelined with sore knee

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he tries to recover from a sore right knee.

Oladipo already has missed six straight games with the injury and the Pacers are 3-3 without him.

Indiana was to finish a four-game road trip Saturday at Sacramento.

The former Indiana University star leads the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game and steals at 1.56. He’s also second on the Pacers in assists (4.7) and rebounds (6.6) after winning the NBA’s steals title last season.