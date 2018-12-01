Baseball / MLB

Reds decline new offer for Billy Hamilton

AP

CINCINNATI – Speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton became a free agent when the Cincinnati Reds failed to offer a 2019 contract by Friday’s deadline.

Hamilton, 27, hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBIs this year as his stolen bases dropped to 34. He swiped 56 bases in 2014 and increased his total by one annually in each of the next three seasons.

Hamilton had a $4.6 million pact this past season for the last-place Reds, who went 67-95.

Outfielder/first baseman Jordan Patterson and outfielder Aristides Aquino also weren’t offered new deals.

