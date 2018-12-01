Beat Feuz wins World Cup downhill

Swiss racer Beat Feuz has no doubt why he wound up on top — the downhill race was moved from the top.

Given the weather conditions, organizers elected to start the race from a reserve spot lower on the hill.

Advantage: Feuz.

Feuz found the ideal line through difficult conditions to win a World Cup downhill race on Friday. He finished in a time of 1 minute, 13.59 seconds to hold off teammate Mauro Caviezel by 0.07 seconds.

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway wound up third, 0.08 seconds back, as his reign came to an end. Svindal captured the last two downhill races at Beaver Creek before Feuz’s speedy performance on softening snow.

Last season, when the course was running at full length, it was Svindal who edged Feuz by 0.15 seconds. The approximately 30-second portion of the course removed was a gliding section.

Advantage: Svindal.

“There’s something about gliding and if there are a lot of rolls and if you’re a tall guy you can work the terrain better,” Svindal said. “If you’re shorter, you bounce around more. Beat doesn’t like the top as much as I do.”

That’s why Feuz didn’t mind the switch.

“To put it to the reserve start, it was good for me,” Feuz said through a translator. “My strength is not in the flats. I was very determined to win today. I told the coaches once the start was moved down, ‘I have to grab the chance to make the win.’ “

The changing weather made it difficult for everyone. Racers had to deal with falling snow, inconsistent light and fog — sometimes all three — on their way through the demanding Birds of Prey course. There were several big crashes, including one by Thomas Dressen of Germany where he caught an edge and tumbled into the protective fence. Dressen hurt his knee and went to the hospital as a precaution.

The fifth racer to take the course, Svindal was convinced he wouldn’t end up on the podium by the day’s end. Even more so when two racers later Feuz knocked him from the top spot.

But Svindal remained in the top three — bandaged left thumb and all. He hurt it in a recent training crash and can’t hold his ski pole. So he tapes it to his glove instead. He also can’t push out of the start gate.

No matter, he skates out of it.

“I don’t try to push, because it’s only going to be 50 percent of your normal pushing,” Svindal said. “You have to remember out of the start, no pushing.”

In Lake Louise, Alberta, Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria captured the downhill race on Friday to earn her first World Cup victory.

The 29-year-old finished in a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds to beat Michelle Gisin of Switzerland by 0.15 seconds. Kira Weidle of Germany wound up third in a race that was missing Lindsey Vonn, who’s recovering from a training crash that injured her knee.

Although she planned to retire after the season, Vonn posted Friday that she intends to race at Lake Louise next season. It’s her favorite venue.

Schmidofer’s best World Cup finish before Friday was second in a super-G race on Jan. 20, 2013, in Italy. She won the super-G at the 2017 world championships in Switzerland.

“I never dreamed it will be a downhill,” Schmidhofer said. “I thought if it would be a win, it would be a super-G. I’m very surprised it’s a downhill and in Lake Louise.”