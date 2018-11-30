Baseball / Japanese Baseball

CL MVP Yoshihiro Maru set for free agent move to Giants

Kyodo

Central League MVP Yoshihiro Maru has decided to exercise his domestic free agent option and sign with the Yomiuri Giants, sources said Friday.

The biggest name in the offseason free agent market, Maru on Tuesday was named CL MVP for the second straight year after helping the Hiroshima Carp win a third straight pennant and reach the Japan Series, where they lost to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Batting .306 this year, the left-handed hitter has averaged .280 in his nine seasons as a pro, all with Hiroshima.

The 29-year-old center fielder won his fourth Best Nine selection after leading NPB with 130 walks and topping the CL in on-base percentage (.468). He was second in the league in runs scored (109), home runs (39), and slugging average (.627).

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
BayStars star Tsutsugo eyes future in major leagues
Yokohama BayStars left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo informed his team Friday that he intends to pursue a career in the major leagues. Tsutsugo, 27, will be eligible for international free...
Image Not Available
Athletics announce plans for waterfront ballpark to open in 2023
Dave Kaval can look out his office window and immediately envision a new privately funded ballpark he plans to get built, and it now feels like much more of a reality — with renderings and...
Image Not Available
MLB announces prices for Yankees-Red Sox games in London
Major League Baseball is charging princely prices for its first games in England. Premium seats at London's Olympic Stadium will cost £385 ($493) for the games between the New Y...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshihiro Maru | KYODO

, ,