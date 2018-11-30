More Sports

Takaaki Nakagami impresses during Jerez MotoGP testing

JEREZ, SPAIN – Takaaki Nakagami had MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez in his slipstream when posting the quickest lap at testing for next season on Thursday.

Fresh from competing in his first MotoGP campaign Nakagami’s Honda topped the chart with a lap of 1 minute, 37.945 seconds.

Ducati’s Italian rider Danilo Petrucci came in 0.023 seconds behind in a lap set on the first day of testing on Wednesday with Marquez’s Honda in third at 0.025 seconds behind.

Yamaha veteran Valentino Rossi came in almost a second away in 11th.

Fine-tuning for the 2019 season resumes in Sepang, Malaysia, in February.

Marquez captured his fifth MotoGP world title in Japan last month with three races to spare.

