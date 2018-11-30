Copa Libertadores final second leg moved to Madrid

CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body, on Thursday confirmed that the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on Dec. 9 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Originally scheduled for last weekend at River’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, it was postponed after some Boca players were injured when their team bus came under attack from their archrivals’ fans throwing projectiles.

Boca appealed to CONMEBOL’s independent disciplinary committee to be awarded the trophy and have River expelled from the competition, but that was also rejected on Thursday.

Instead, CONMEBOL hit River with a two-game stadium closure “that will be applied from 2019” in official continental competitions, and “a $400,000 fine.”

In a separate statement issued late Thursday, Boca Juniors said it “did not share” the arguments of the CONMEBOL disciplinary panel and planned to appeal.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said that Real president Florentino Perez had offered use of the Bernabeu “for free.”