More Sports / Football

Ex-Buffalo QB Jim Kelly OK after cancer-related surgery on jaw

AP

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – The wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery.

On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football star giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said “all went as planned!”

In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery.

Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.

A portion of Kelly’s jaw was removed in 2013 after Kelly was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former Bruins star Rick Middleton acknowledges the fans during a ceremony to retire his No. 16, before Thursday's game against the Islanders in Boston.
Bruins retire former star Rick Middleton's No. 16
Rick Middleton raised his No. 16 to the TD Garden rafters Thursday night, nearly three decades after playing his final game with the Boston Bruins. Middleton, nicknamed "Nifty," spent 12 ...
Image Not Available
Takaaki Nakagami impresses during Jerez MotoGP testing
Takaaki Nakagami had MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez in his slipstream when posting the quickest lap at testing for next season on Thursday. Fresh from competing in his first MotoGP c...
TV talk show host Akiko Kataoka admires the muscles of heavyweight champion George Foreman during an appearance in Tokyo in July 1973.
George Foreman reflects on bouts in Japan, interactions
Second in a series When he was presumably closer to retirement home age than prime-time sports figure, George Foreman produced one of the most stunning feats in modern sports hi...

,