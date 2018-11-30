Ex-Buffalo QB Jim Kelly OK after cancer-related surgery on jaw

The wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery.

On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football star giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said “all went as planned!”

In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery.

Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.

A portion of Kelly’s jaw was removed in 2013 after Kelly was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.