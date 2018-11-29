Cavaliers approve trade of veteran Kyle Korver to Jazz

Kyle Korver is getting another shot with a contender.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Korver, one of the best deep outside shooters in NBA history, to the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. In exchange for Korver, the Cavs will get guard Alec Burks — and his expiring contract — along with two future second-round draft picks, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the swap has to be approved by the NBA. The trade might not become official until Thursday.

For Korver, Cleveland will get Utah’s 2020 second-round selection along with Washington’s 2021 second-rounder. The Cavs also receive an asset in Burks’ expiring contract worth $11.2 million, something they might be able to use in another deal.

ESPN first reported the sharpshooting Korver is on the move.

The Cavs are just 4-16 in their first season since LeBron James left again. They began this season thinking they could compete for a playoff spot while developing young players, but after a coaching change and rash of injuries, Cleveland’s priorities have shifted and the team decided it was time ship Korver elsewhere.

Korver was one of the most coveted players on the market, and the Cavs have been shopping him along with forward J.R. Smith, who agreed to step away from the team after being unhappy with his reduced role this season.

The 37-year-old Korver is headed back to Utah, where he played from 2007-10. At just 10-12 after Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn, the Jazz have been a disappointment so far. But Korver’s range should open the floor for point guard Donovan Mitchell and others.

Korver has made 2,238 career 3-pointers, fourth-most in NBA history and tops among current players.

The 27-year-old Burks has battled injuries over the past few years. He’s averaging 8.4 points and 15.8 minutes this season.