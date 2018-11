Javier Fernandez, a two-time world champion, will retire after the European championships in January, Spanish media reported Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard took bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics earlier this year, when Yuzuru Hanyu won his second successive Olympic gold medal.

Fernandez, who also won world titles in 2015 and 2016, practiced together with Hanyu under coach Brian Orser in Toronto until last season. He has not participated in this season’s Grand Prix series.