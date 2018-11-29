Auston Matthews scores twice in return as Leafs defeat Sharks
Toronto's Auston Matthews moves the puck against San Jose in the first period on Wednesday night. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

TORONTO – Auston Matthews says the last month was torture watching his Toronto Maple Leafs.

The star center jumped right back in the action at full speed Wednesday night.

Matthews had two goals and an assist in his return to the lineup after missing 14 games with a left shoulder injury and Toronto beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 for their third straight victory.

“It kind of just eats away at you,” Matthews said about his time on the shelf. “Watching what we’ve been able to do the last month, we’ve played pretty exceptional at times.”

The 21-year-old American was exceptional himself early with a goal and an assist on two power plays before adding the exclamation point on a third-period deflection to help Toronto pull even with surprising Buffalo atop the NHL’s overall standings.

In between, however, Matthews didn’t think he was all that impressive in his first game back playing on a line with speedsters Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson.

“After the first I felt terrible,” Matthews said. “The second period, I didn’t feel too good and then in the third period I got my legs.”

John Tavares also scored twice, former San Jose star Patrick Marleau added a goal, Mitch Marner had three assists, and Johnsson finished with two assists to help Toronto improve to 18-8-0. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves to improve to 8-2-0 over his last 10 starts.

Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, Logan Couture had two assists and Aaron Dell made 24 saves.

Avalanche 6, Penguins 3

In Denver, Gabe Landeskog broke a tie midway through the third period and Colorado overcame Sidney Crosby’s natural hat trick to beat Pittsburgh.

The Avalanche won their sixth straight and are 8-0-1 in their last nine.

In other games

Red Wings 4, Blues 3

Ducks 3, Panthers 2

Stars 4, Flames 3 (OT)

