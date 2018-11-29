Carolina safety Eric Reid claims he’s being excessively drug tested by NFL
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem before Sunday's game against Seattle in Charlotte, North Carolina. | AP

More Sports / Football

Carolina safety Eric Reid claims he’s being excessively drug tested by NFL

AP

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Eric Reid said he’s being targeted by the NFL because of his pending collusion case after being drug tested five times since signing with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27.

Drug screenings throughout the NFL are random, but the Panthers safety says this year for him it has been “excessive.” He says in a normal 17-week season he’s tested “maybe twice.”

Reid believes the extra tests are related to fallout from his collusion case against the NFL which alleges owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

Reid said “this doesn’t surprise me coming from them.”

The safety said he doesn’t have anything to hide since he’s never failed a drug test, but added it needs to be talked about because “it’s like stop-and-frisk — it’s just wrong.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon (center) scores against West Virginia during the second quarter on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Oklahoma ahead of Ohio State in pivotal playoff rankings
Oklahoma is on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. The Sooners were No. 5 in the pivotal second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, ahead of Ohio ...
Linebacker Reuben Foster walks on the field during a 49ers practice on May 30 in Santa Clara, California. Foster, who was released by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest, was claimed off waivers by the Redskins on Tuesday.
Washington claims Reuben Foster off waivers from 49ers
The Washington Redskins claimed Reuben Foster off waivers Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest, though it's unclear if or when he'll...
Benjamin Anderson
Two Impulse players arrested on drug charges
Two American football players belonging to the X League's Panasonic Impulse were arrested Monday on suspicion of importing and possessing marijuana, Osaka police said. Benjamin Anderson,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem before Sunday's game against Seattle in Charlotte, North Carolina. | AP

,