MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark is seen in a July 2017 file photo.

MLBPA extends executive director Tony Clark’s contract through 2022

IRVING, TEXAS – The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB.

The move Wednesday came as the MLBPA finished its annual executive board meeting.

Clark says with the engagement of the players and their interest in the process, he is grateful “being connected to that, supportive of that, and leading them through that.”

The former All-Star first baseman became executive director after previous union head Michael Weiner died in 2013 and led negotiations for a labor contract covering 2017-21.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark is seen in a July 2017 file photo.

