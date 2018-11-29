Thunder star Russell Westbrook notches triple-double in rout of Cavaliers
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook reacts after scoring against Cleveland in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook moved into a tie for third place on the NBA list for triple-doubles with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a regular-season sweep of the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers with a 100-83 victory on Wednesday.

Westbrook’s triple-double was his third this season — all in the last four games — and the 107th of his career, matching Jason Kidd and trailing only Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138). Kidd took 1,247 games to reach 107, while Westbrook needed only 760.

The 19 rebounds were one off Westbrook’s career high, set in last season’s finale against Memphis.

“I am extremely blessed and humbled to be able to go out and play and compete in the NBA,” Westbrook said.

“Just to be named with Jason Kidd and Magic and Oscar and those guys, I could have never dreamt about being able to even sit here talking to you guys. I take everything in and never take anything for granted.”

Jerami Grant added 21 points, one shy of his career best, on 8-of-12 shooting for the Thunder, who have won 13 of 16 after an 0-4 start.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 25 points.

Trail Blazers 115, Magic 112

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 41 points, including a franchise-record 10 3-pointers, and the hosts held off Orlando.

