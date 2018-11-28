Soccer

Japan backs incumbent in Asian confederation election

Kyodo

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima on Wednesday threw his support behind Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa’s bid for re-election as Asian Football Confederation president.

Tashima praised Sheikh Salman’s success in developing Asian soccer “both on and off the pitch” and for promoting commercial stability in Asia’s rapidly evolving market.

“AFC’s recent commercial rights agreement with DDMC Fortis International Limited is a mere one example of the meaningful investments AFC has made under the leadership of Sheikh Salman,” Tajima said in a statement released by the JFC.

Tashima said he would run for a place on the FIFA Council in the upcoming election and “would like to continue working together with Sheikh Salman for the development of world football as well as Asian football.”

The election is set for April 2019.

