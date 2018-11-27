Sumo

Former stablemaster Takanohana, wife get divorced

Kyodo

Koji Hanada, who was yokozuna and stablemaster under the name Takanohana, has divorced former TV announcer Keiko Kono, sources said Monday.

Hanada married Kono in 1995 after being promoted to yokozuna. The couple had three children.

As Takanohana, the 46-year-old Hanada won 22 tournaments in the top makuuchi division and helped sumo gain popularity alongside his elder brother Wakanohana.

Hanada resigned from the Japan Sumo Association in October, complaining about the sport governing body’s handling of a scandal involving one of his wrestlers and former yokozuna Harumafuji.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament champion Takakeisho speaks during a news conference on Monday morning in Fukuoka.
Takakeisho reflects after first career championship
A day after winning his first makuuchi division championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, up-and-coming komusubi Takakeisho said Monday he slept like a baby for the first time in a while...
Takakeisho, sitting next to stablemaster Chiganoura (second from right), holds up a sea bream at a celebration of his Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament championship on Sunday in Fukuoka.
Takakeisho off to winning start at new stable
Less than two months after suddenly moving to his new stable, Takakeisho gave the Chiganoura stable its first grand sumo tournament champion on Sunday. The 22-year-old had been forced to find a ...
The violence present in many sumo matches probably comes as a surprise to many who watch the sport for the first time.
Sumo 101: Illegal moves
Prior to their first live experience, many people are under the impression that sumo is a plodding sport in which two overweight men slowly try to force each other backward in a straight line. T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takanohana | KYODO

, ,