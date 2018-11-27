Former stablemaster Takanohana, wife get divorced

Koji Hanada, who was yokozuna and stablemaster under the name Takanohana, has divorced former TV announcer Keiko Kono, sources said Monday.

Hanada married Kono in 1995 after being promoted to yokozuna. The couple had three children.

As Takanohana, the 46-year-old Hanada won 22 tournaments in the top makuuchi division and helped sumo gain popularity alongside his elder brother Wakanohana.

Hanada resigned from the Japan Sumo Association in October, complaining about the sport governing body’s handling of a scandal involving one of his wrestlers and former yokozuna Harumafuji.