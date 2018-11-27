Soccer / J. League

Antlers’ Gen Shoji on verge of transfer to French club Toulouse

Kyodo

Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji is set to transfer to French first-division side Toulouse, sources revealed Tuesday.

After receiving an offer from Toulouse, Kashima had been trying to convince Shoji to stay with the J. League first division side, but said his intention to transfer is firm.

As a center back, Shoji contributed to Japan reaching the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup in Russia. He had been approached by multiple European clubs during the summer transfer period but opted to remain with Kashima to help in its successful campaign for a first Asian Champions League title.

The 25-year-old Hyogo Prefecture native, known for his positional and ball-winning prowess, began his career with Antlers in 2011 and contributed to their Emperor’s Cup victory in 2016. He has 15 senior caps for Japan with one goal.

Toulouse finished 18th in the 20-team French Ligue 1 last season but won its relegation playoff to remain in the top flight. After 14 matches of the current season, it sits15th on the table.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Sint-Truiden's Takehiro Tomiyasu (right) celebrates after scoring against visiting opponents Anderlecht on Sunday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu, Daichi Kamada score for Sint-Truiden in win over Anderlecht
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Daichi Kamada scored Sunday as Sint-Truiden came from behind to beat Anderlecht 4-2 in the Belgian first division. Tomiyasu leveled the score at 2-2 in the 62nd min...
Frontale's Kei Chinen vies for control of the ball against FC Tokyo at Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday.
J1 champions Frontale outplay FC Tokyo on drama-filled day elsewhere
The J. League's scheduling software, known affectionately as "Nittei-kun" by fans, has earned a reputation over the years as having an uncanny ability to schedule dramatic fixtures at the end of th...
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen at a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, in October.
FIFA's Gianni Infantino receives election backing from 11-voter Oceania Football Confederation
The 11-member Oceania Football Confederation said this week it is backing FIFA president Gianni Infantino for re-election. The Oceania group says its executive committee — comprising 11 member f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gen Shoji | KYODO

, ,