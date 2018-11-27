Wizards overcome James Harden’s 54, down Rockets in overtime
Houston's James Harden drives on Washington's John Wall in the first half on Monday night. | AP

AP

WASHINGTON – Even the Wizards seemed surprised by the way they won.

Bradley Beal said he couldn’t have imagined allowing the opposing starting guards to combine for 90 points and still get a victory.

“No sir. Absolutely not. No sir,” Beal said. “Not at all. It’s amazing we pulled it off still.”

John Wall scored a season-high 36 points, including six in overtime, and Washington overcame James Harden’s season-best 54 points to outlast the Houston Rockets 135-131 on Monday night.

Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, also had 13 assists, while Eric Gordon added a season-high 36 points.

Wall had two baskets in the extra period and finished with 11 assists. Beal equaled his season high with 32 points for the Wizards.

Otto Porter hit a runner with 4:37 to play for the first basket in overtime and Washington remained ahead from there.

Harden had 44 points through three quarters but missed five of his seven shots in the fourth. In overtime, Harden whose career high is 60, was 1 of 2 from the field and had two free throws. He had 11 turnovers, three in overtime, and 13 assists.

“It’s not even about myself,” Harden said. “It’s about our entire team. We had a really good start to the game and kind of let our guard down.”

Warriors 116, Magic 110

In Oakland, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 49 points, giving Golden State the lead on a three-point play with 1:19 left before hitting a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to send the Warriors past Orlando.

Durant topped his 44-point performance two nights earlier with another brilliant outing on both ends — and Klay Thompson was his scoring sidekick once more as the two-time defending NBA champions played without injured All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Thompson hit his sixth 3 of the night to tie it with 1:45 left and finished with 29 points.

Durant became the seventh player in Warriors history to post consecutive 40-point games — along with Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Curry, Antawn Jamison, Purvis Short and Thompson, according to Elias.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Magic.

Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

In New Orleans, Kyrie Irving closed out a 26-point, 10-assist performance with a 3-pointer and a tough baseline fade over Anthony Davis, and Boston pulled away late for a victory over the Pelicans.

