Bears legend Mike Ditka released from hospital following heart attack
Mike Ditka is seen in a November 2015 file photo. | AP

More Sports / Football

Bears legend Mike Ditka released from hospital following heart attack

AP

CHICAGO – Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has been released from a hospital after being treated for a mild heart attack last week.

Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, confirmed a report by the Chicago Sun-Times that the former coach was sent home. He tells The Associated Press Ditka “is doing better.”

The 79-year-old Ditka coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.

Ditka also played 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Benjamin Anderson
Two Impulse players arrested on drug charges
Two American football players belonging to the X League's Panasonic Impulse were arrested Monday on suspicion of importing and possessing marijuana, Osaka police said. Benjamin Anderson,...
Columbus' Anthony Duclair (left) and Detroit's Frans Nielsen battle for the puck on Monday night.
Blue Jackets outscore Red Wings
John Tortorella hopes his team learned a lesson. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals to help the Columbus Blue Jackets hold on for a 7-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson looks to pass against Tennessee in the first quarter on Monday night.
Texans rout Titans for team-record eighth straight victory
The Houston Texans wanted to honor their late owner and founder Robert "Bob" McNair, who died last week at age 81. They knew the perfect way to do that Monday night was to keep their win...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mike Ditka is seen in a November 2015 file photo. | AP

,