Blue Jackets outscore Red Wings

John Tortorella hopes his team learned a lesson.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals to help the Columbus Blue Jackets hold on for a 7-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

The Blue Jackets led 3-0 after the first period and led by four goals early in the second. They started to coast and it almost cost them.

“Things are never safe in this league anymore,” Tortorella said. “You have to stay within your system and you still have to check. It turned into a slop fest.”

After its slow start, Detroit rallied with three straight goals and pulled within one twice in the third period.

“We didn’t play the first period,” said Anthony Mantha, who scored two goals for the Red Wings. “We didn’t do anything until we got told to wake up between periods. That was pretty much the whole message.”

Dubois’ second goal midway through the third stood after a video review and challenge, giving Columbus a two-goal lead.

Mantha’s second goal with 2:12 left pulled the Red Wings within a goal again and they pulled goaltender Jonathan Bernier to add an extra skater. Seth Jones took advantage, sealing the victory with an empty-net goal less than a minute later.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Blue Jackets, who had lost two of three.

Capitals 4, Islanders 1

In New York, Tom Wilson scored twice, Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots and Washington beat the Islanders and former coach Barry Trotz for their season-high sixth straight win.

Rangers 4, Senators 2

In New York, Marc Staal, Lias Andersson, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad scored, and Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves for the Rangers in a win over Ottawa.

Panthers 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Mike Hoffman scored 1:28 into overtime to lift the Panthers past New Jersey.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 2

In Toronto, Mitch Marner had three assists and Patrick Marleau added another in his 1,600th NHL game to lead the Maple Leafs past Boston.