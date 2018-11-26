Takehiro Tomiyasu, Daichi Kamada score for Sint-Truiden in win over Anderlecht

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Daichi Kamada scored Sunday as Sint-Truiden came from behind to beat Anderlecht 4-2 in the Belgian first division.

Tomiyasu leveled the score at 2-2 in the 62nd minute at Stayen, Sint-Truiden’s home ground, after Anderlecht forward Ivan Santini had given the visitors the lead with goals on either side of halftime.

Following a corner kick, the 20-year-old center back was first to the rebound from a save by Anderlecht keeper Thomas Didillon, scoring into an open net from close range.

Kamada netted four minutes later to give Sint-Truiden the lead and extend his scoring streak to four goals in the last three games.

Starting on the left side of a three-man forward line, the 22-year-old struck from a tight angle on the left of the area for his ninth goal of the season.

Ukrainian center forward Roman Bezus opened the scoring for Sint-Truiden in the eighth minute, while French attacker Yohan Boli sealed the victory with a goal in the third minute of injury time.

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo sat on the bench for Sint-Truiden, which is owned by Japanese e-commerce firm DMM.com.