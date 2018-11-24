Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Veteran catcher Ginjiro Sumitani on verge of signing with Giants

Kyodo

Veteran catcher Ginjiro Sumitani, who filed for international free agency after 13 years with the Seibu Lions, said Saturday he will join the Yomiuri Giants.

“I wanted to take my chances once more. I want to grow to become a bigger baseball player in a new environment,” said Sumitani, a two-time Golden Glove winner.

Sumitani said he has already notified Yomiuri.

The 31-year-old Sumitani was the Lions’ top pick in the 2005 high school draft.

Sumitani hit .248 with nine RBIs in 47 games this past season.

Ginjiro Sumitani

