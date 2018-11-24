Warriors whip Trail Blazers, snap four-game losing streak
Golden State's Kevin Durant drives against Portland's Evan Turner in the second quarter on Friday at Oracle Arena. | KELLEY L. COX / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Warriors whip Trail Blazers, snap four-game losing streak

KYODO

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – Kevin Durant knew the Warriors would have to earn it and play well in every way to end a frustrating funk that lasted more than a week.

Durant scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 31 and Golden State snapped its worst losing streak since early 2013 at four games, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 125-97 on Friday.

“I don’t believe in like, it’s just going to be over when it’s over. In the NBA, I don’t believe in fairytales and the emotions that come into this,” Durant said.

“It’s not going to just be over unless we got out there and impose our will on the basketball court like we did tonight. And it’s not going to just happen for us tomorrow. We’ve got to play with that same passion and energy that we played with tonight.”

Durant was 13 of 21 from the field, dished out eight assists, had seven rebounds and three of his team’s 11 blocks. Thompson hit five of his first seven shots and grabbed a season-high eight boards for the undermanned two-time defending champions.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, in a car accident earlier in the day that left him uninjured, sat out again with a strained left groin and fellow All-Star Draymond Green also remained sidelined because of a sprained right toe.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and eight rebounds for Portland on a night Damian Lillard shot just 9 of 24 for 23 points.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Diamond Dolphins forward Markeith Cummings shoots over two Grouses defenders in the second quarter on Friday in Toyama.
Nagoya's Markeith Cummings scores 42 points in OT triumph over Toyama
Friday will be remembered as a day that Markeith Cummings can't forget. The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins power forward scored a season-high 42 points, including two pressure-packed free throws...
Chiba Jets Funabashi forward Ryumo Ono (left), B. League chairman Masaaki Okawa (center) and Kawasaki Brave Thunders guard Ryusei Shinoyama pose for photos at a Tokyo news conference in September. The league has made steady financial growth since its inception in 2016.
B. League revenue increased by 30 percent in second season
Although it is too hard to predict the future, the Japan men's professional hoop circuit has made steady growth since its inception in September 2016. The B. League revealed its latest financial...
Gonzaga junior Rui Hachimura, seen dunking against Illinois at the Maui Invitational on Monday, has impressed NBA scouts with his explosive athleticism. Hachimura received the tournament MVP award on Wednesday.
Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura soars to new heights as go-to player
Rui Hachimura arrived at Gonzaga as an intriguing prospect who spoke very limited English. He spent his first season in Spokane, Washington, acclimating to the new language and culture while watchi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Golden State's Kevin Durant drives against Portland's Evan Turner in the second quarter on Friday at Oracle Arena. | KELLEY L. COX / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,