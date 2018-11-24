Canada earns final spot for 2019 RWC
Canadian players celebrate after their 2019 Rugby World Cup-qualifying victory over Hong Kong on Friday in Marseille, France.

Canada earns final spot for 2019 RWC

KYODO

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – Canada completed the lineup for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan by securing the 20th and final spot with a win over Hong Kong in the repechage tournament on Friday.

The Canadians upheld their record of qualifying for every Rugby World Cup as they booked their ninth appearance by beating Hong Kong 27-10 in a winner-takes-all final match of the four-team competition. Canada defeated Germany and Kenya earlier in the tournament.

Canada will face defending champion New Zealand, two-time winner South Africa, Italy and Namibia in Pool B.

The World Cup, which kicks off on Sept. 20, will consist of 20 teams competing in four pools of five teams.

The winners and runners-up of each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, with the final set for Nov. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Japan will open the quadrennial tournament with a pool A match against Russia.

