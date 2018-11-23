Nagoya’s Markeith Cummings scores 42 points in OT triumph over Toyama

Friday will be remembered as a day that Markeith Cummings can’t forget.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins power forward scored a season-high 42 points, including two pressure-packed free throws with 2 seconds left in overtime against the host Toyama Grouses.

Cummings’ impressive afternoon helped Nagoya outlast Toyama 99-97 in a duel of B. League rivals.

The Kennesaw (Georgia) State product had 10 points in overtime as the Diamond Dolphins (13-5) prevailed in dramatic fashion.

Cummings is averaging 25.4 points per game in his first season with Nagoya.

It was a super busy day on the court for him. He made 11 of 16 free throws, 14 of 21 2-point shots and 1 of 4 3s while playing all 45 minutes.

Frontcourt mate Justin Burrell finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Shuto Ando scored 14 points. Diamond Dolphins guard Ryota Kobayashi dished out seven assists.

Leo Lyons and Joshua Smith had 23 points apiece for the Grouses (9-9). Smith’s stat line also included 17 rebounds, six assists and a top flight-record eight steals. Naoki Uto contributed 20 points and seven assists.

Hannaryz 87, Alvark 85

In Tachikawa, David Simon scored the winning basket with 6 seconds left as Kyoto spoiled Tokyo’s comeback attempt.

Alark guard Seiya Ando’s 3-pointer had tied it at 85-85 with 17 seconds remaining.

The Hannaryz then called a timeout to plan their next move.

Julian Mavunga, who scored 27 points, dished the ball to Simon to register his 14th assist of the game.

Simon finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks, while Kevin Hareyama had nine points for Kyoto (11-7), which led 50-31 at halftime.

Ando paced Tokyo with 24 points and Alex Kirk had 19 points on an uncharacteristic 6-for-17 shooting and corralled 13 boards.

Yudai Baba and Daiki Tanaka chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Alvark (11-7), who used an 11-0 run to take an 82-80 advantage, their lone lead of the game.

Sunrockers 87, Lakestars 58

In Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, Robert Sacre’s 21-point effort and Shibuya’s fast-break scoring paid off in a rout of the Lakestars.

Leo Vendrame and Morihisa Yamauchi each dished out five assists to spark the Sunrockers (7-11), who have won six of their last 10 games after a slow start this season.

Shibuya’s Ryan Kelly added 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Sunrockers outscored the hosts 22-9 in the final quarter.

Gani Lawal had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Shiga (4-14). D’or Fischer finished with 12 points, 14 boards and seven assists, with Yusuke Karino scoring 10 points.

The Lakestars shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 4 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jets 87, NeoPhoenix 66

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Josh Duncan, Michael Parker and Yuki Togashi combined for 54 points as Chiba whipped San-en in their series opener.

Duncan led the way with 27 points, including four 3s. Parker had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) with five steals, four assists and three blocks for good measure. Togashi provided 13 points and five assists.

The Jets (14-4) took a 40-28 lead into the second half.

Robert Dozier was the NeoPhoenix’s high scorer (17 points) and led all players with 12 rebounds. Teammate William McDonald scored 14 points, Shuto Tawatari added 11 and Tatsuya Suzuki contributed eight points and seven assists.

San-en (7-11) had 20 turnovers and 20 assists.

Northern Happinets 64, SeaHorses 62

In Akita, Justin Keenan sank the go-ahead basket with 31 seconds remaining as the hosts edged Mikawa.

Keenan had a game-high 21 points and snared 14 rebounds. He was 7 of 11 at the line.

Kadeem Coleby chipped in with 17 points and 13 boards for Akita (6-12) and Ryosuke Shirahama scored eight points.

The Happinets won despite shooting 30 percent (21-for-70) from the field.

Grant Jerrett led the SeaHorses (9-9) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Southerland had 10 points and Keijuro Matsui added nine.

Evessa 81, Levanga 70

In Osaka, a balanced inside-outside scoring attack helped carry the hosts past Hokkaido.

Big man Xavier Gibson had a team-high 20 points and Naoya Kumagae netted 19 points, knocking down five 3s in the series opener.

Josh Harrellson followed with 12 points and 11 boards and Shota Konno had 10 points for the Evessa (7-11).

David Doblas scored 19 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Levanga (4-14) and Asahi Tajima added 14 points and five assists.

Golden Kings 89, B-Corsairs 53

In Yokohama, six Ryukyu players scored in double figures in a runaway victory over the hosts.

The B-Corsairs faced a 41-24 deficit at halftime. They trailed 71-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Thirteen was the lucky number for the Golden Kings on Friday, with Narito Namizato, Ryuichi Kishimoto, Jeff Ayres and Josh Scott all scoring 13 points. Takatoshi Furukawa and Hayato Kantake both had 10 points.

Ryukyu (13-5) led by as many as 41 points.

Javon McCrea had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Yokohama (4-14), while Ryo Tawatari scored eight points.

Brex 86, Brave Thunders 79

In Kawasaki, Tochigi raced out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter and never trailed against the Brave Thunders.

Hironori Watanabe’s 21-point effort, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and five assists led Tochigi.

Jeff Gibbs had 19 points and five assists and Ryan Rossiter scored 17 and collected 11 rebounds as the league-leading Brex (15-2) extended their winning streak to six.

Tochigi point guard Yuta Tabuse, who hasn’t played since Oct. 20, is coping with lower back pain. The team issued a news release on Nov. 16 stating that the timetable for his return is uncertain.

Vernon Macklin and Nick Fazekas both scored 18 points for Kawasaki (11-6), with Fazekas also grabbing 12 rebounds.

Both teams shot below 60 percent from the foul line.

Rizing Zephyr 71, Albirex BB 68

In Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Masashi Joho sank seven 3s in a 25-point outing and the hosts eked out a win over Niigata.

Benjamin Lawson and Yasuhiro Yamashita each scored 12 points for Fukuoka (4-14). Lawson grabbed 17 rebounds. Yamashita doled out seven assists. Eric Jacobsen had nine points and Shota Tsuyama eight.

Niigata shot an abysmal 4-for-28 from 3-point range. Lamont Hamilton was 0-for-10.

Davante Gardner paced the Albirex (12-6) with 26 points and 21 rebounds. Hamilton scored 17 points and Kei Igarashi had 11 with six assists.

Second-division update

Here are Friday’s B2 scores:

Robots 75, Storks 68

Crane Thunders 88, Earthfriends 83

Volters 89, Samuraiz 65

Five Arrows 83, Wyverns 74

Susanoo Magic 99, Wat’s 85