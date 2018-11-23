FIFA’s Gianni Infantino receives election backing from 11-voter Oceania Football Confederation
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen at a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, in October. | REUTERS

Soccer

AUCKLAND – The 11-member Oceania Football Confederation said this week it is backing FIFA president Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The Oceania group says its executive committee — comprising 11 member federation presidents in New Zealand and the Pacific islands — voted unanimously to support the FIFA leader.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee.

Infantino has no clear challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.

