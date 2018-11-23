Figure Skating

Rika Kihira seeking to eliminate mistakes on ice

Kyodo

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Rika Kihira returns to the spotlight on Saturday at the Internationaux de France, with the final spots for the Grand Prix Final on the line.

Kihira produced a sensational performance to win the NHK Trophy in her Grand Prix debut earlier this month and the 16-year-old can secure a spot in the Dec. 6-8 final in Vancouver, British Columbia, by finishing among the top four this weekend.

One of only a handful of women to perform a triple axel in competition, Kihira opened her free skate at the NHK Trophy by executing the jump in combination with a triple toe loop before landing it a second time on its own en route to a come-from-behind victory in Hiroshima.

Her one hiccup with the triple axel in Hiroshima gave her a mountain to climb after finishing fifth in her short program.

“I messed up the triple axel in the short program at the NHK Trophy so I definitely want to nail it this time,” Kihira said Friday of her fall earlier this month.

“I am not going to have (qualifying for) the (Grand Prix) Final on my mind. I just want to get through one event without making any mistakes.”

She will be up against two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva and Stanislava Konstantinova of Russia and compatriots Mai Mihara and Marin Honda, while Keiji Tanaka is competing in the men’s event.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Yuzuru Hanyu
Medical tests to determine if Yuzuru Hanyu returns to competition this year
Yuzuru Hanyu will decide whether he will compete again this year based on the results of medical tests he is undergoing in Japan, his coach Brian Orser said Wednesday. The two-time Olymp...
Yuzuru Hanyu has won the senior Grand Prix Final four times, but his participation in next month's event is in doubt after his injury at the Cup of Russia in Moscow on Saturday.
Hanyu's health a paramount concern
When a country takes the gold and bronze medals in the same discipline at a Grand Prix it would usually be considered a successful weekend. The joy for Japan at the Cup of Russia, however, was t...
Yuzuru Hanyu walks on crutches after collecting his gold medal at the Cup of Russia in Moscow on Sunday.
Yuzuru Hanyu wants to skate in Grand Prix Final despite ankle injuries
Walking on crutches at the Rostelcom Cup of Russia awards ceremony on Sunday, two-time Olympic men's champion Yuzuru Hanyu has indicated he intends to skate at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Marin Honda practices in Grenoble, France, on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,