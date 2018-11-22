Basketball

Yuta Watanabe scores career-best 32, powers Hustle to NBA G League victory

Staff Report

Rookie forward Yuta Watanabe scored a career-high 32 points in the Memphis Hustle’s 120-118 home win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday in the NBA G League.

Watanabe, who started at power forward, made 11 of 19 shots from the field, including 6-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. The George Washington University alum added five rebounds and four blocks.

In six NBA G League games this season, Watanabe is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals.

The 206-cm Watanabe, who has a two-way contract, has also appeared in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Yuta Watanabe | KYODO

