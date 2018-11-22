Avalanche crush Kings as Semyon Varlamov earns 200th career victory

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche scored on their first three power-play opportunities in defeating the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 Wednesday night.

Mikko Rantanen added two assists for the Avalanche, which has won the first two on its three-game trip. Rantanen leads the NHL in both assists and points, while MacKinnon tied Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for second in points.

Vladislav Kamenev, Patrik Nemeth, Colin Wilson, Tyson Barrie, Nikita Zadorov and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado and Alexander Kerfoot had three assists. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for his 200th career victory.

Kyle Clifford and rookies Matt Luff and Austin Wagner scored for the Kings, who have lost their past four home games. Rookie Cal Petersen, making his fifth career start, allowed six goals on 31 shots before being pulled with 17:13 remaining with a five-goal deficit.

Colorado took a 4-1 lead into the final period after goals by Nemeth and Wilson in the second.