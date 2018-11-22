Basketball / NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo propels Bucks in rout of Blazers

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season high with 33 points and finished an assist short of a triple-double in three quarters as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 143-100 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo added 16 rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes as the Bucks avenged an early season loss to Portland in a rematch of teams off to fast starts.

“We did the job tonight setting the tone for the entire team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We know they were coming off a back-to-back, so we wanted to come out with energy and get an early lead.”

Milwaukee, which lost at Portland 118-103 on Nov. 6, led the entire way and picked up its 13th win in 17 games. The Blazers were coming off a 118-114 victory Tuesday night in New York against the Knicks.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each had 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who entered with the best record in the Western Conference and slipped to 12-6.

Lakers 109, Cavaliers 105

In Cleveland, LeBron James, making his first trip back to Cleveland since leaving for the second time as a free agent, James was welcomed like a hero and rallied Los Angeles to a victory over the Cavaliers.

James finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. He also scored or assisted on 11 straight points to help the Lakers overcome a 99-91 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Rockets 126, Pistons 124

In Houston, James Harden scored a season-high 43 points, Clint Capela added 27 and the Rockets held off Detroit for their fifth straight victory.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 37 points and 11 rebounds Andre Drummond added 20 points with 11 rebounds.

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Portland in the first half on Wednesday in Milwaukee. | AP

