Hachimura scores 24 to send Gonzaga to Maui finals

The clock ticking down on a rousing win, Gonzaga’s fans started a chant of “We want Duke!”

The Zags will get a chance after an overwhelming second half against Arizona.

Rui Hachimura scored 24 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 20 and No. 3 Gonzaga earned a spot in the Maui Invitational title game with a 91-74 win over Arizona Tuesday night.

Disjointed in the first half, Gonzaga was at its free-flowing best in the second, blowing past the Wildcats 91-74 to set-up another marquee Maui Invitational game.

“We didn’t see anyone’s head going down, anyone bicker,” Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins said. “There was positivity and we knew things would go our way in the second half and it did.”

In his 31 minutes on the court, Hachimura, an NBA prospect, also recorded six rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Gonzaga (5-0) seemed to miss do-everything forward Killian Tillie (ankle) early, laboring through a stop-and-start, foul-filled first half.

Once the Zags got rolling, they turned Lahaina Civic Center into The Kennel West with a 15-2 run to surge into the lead.

Arizona (4-1) fought back, but it didn’t last.

Gonzaga went on another run to stretch the lead, the crowd roaring the Zags into Wednesday’s title game against five-time Maui champion and top-ranked Duke.

“We got tested and pushed to the brink, and didn’t break,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “That’s a great sign for us moving forward.”

The Wildcats played through the cacophony of whistles in the first half to lead by eight, but spent most of the second on their heels to drop into the third-place game against No. 8 Auburn.

Justin Coleman had 28 points to lead Arizona, which had three assists on 21 field goals.

“For 20 minutes, I thought we played with a lot of effort, played a great first half,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “Obviously, we were overwhelmed in the second half.”

No. 1 Duke 78, No. 8 Auburn 72

Duke hit Auburn with a flurry of alley-oops, acrobatic drives and step-back 3-pointers.

The Tigers, unlike the Blue Devils’ first four opponents, fought back, going right back at the top-ranked Blue Devils.

It still wasn’t enough.

Duke withstood its toughest test of the season so far, outlasting No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game.

“Big time game. Both teams played so hard,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “That was a heck of a win for us. To play this level of game at this time of the year is amazing for us.”

Duke (5-0) came into the game as the tournament favorite and looked like it would run Auburn out of the gym after racing past San Diego State in the opener.

The Tigers (4-1) clawed back to pull the Blue Devils within reach, yet could never get a firm grip.

Duke answered every Auburn challenge, earning a chance to play No. 3 Gonzaga for the chance at an unprecedented sixth Maui Invitational title.

Marques Bolden, an upperclassmen leader among all the talented freshmen, keyed the defensive, blocking seven shots while scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Zion Williamson provided the wow factor with acrobatic moves to the basket, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jared Harper nearly kept the Tigers in it singlehandedly with deep 3-pointers in the second half. He had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.

“We’re very disappointed that we weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunity,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Our great strength is our balance and I think when we continue to become a little bit more balanced in many ways we’ll continue to become a better team.”