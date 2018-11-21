Free agent Hideto Asamura joins Rakuten

The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles announced Wednesday they have acquired infielder Hideto Asamura, who earlier this month declared domestic free agency after playing on the Seibu Lions’ top team for the past nine seasons.

Asamura, 28, was Seibu’s third pick in the 2008 amateur draft after contributing to Osaka Toin High School’s victory at the prestigious summer Koshien national tournament the same year.

The Lion’s team captain and second baseman, Asamura hit .310 with 32 homers and a Pacific League-leading 127 RBIs this season to help the Lions clinch their first league pennant in 10 years. He also led the PL with 110 RBIs in 2013.

Asamura has a career average of .287 with 1,178 hits, 147 homers and 645 RBIs in 1,113 games.