Yomiuri acquires former Padres infielder Christian Villanueva

Kyodo

The Yomiuri Giants said Wednesday they have signed Mexican-born infielder Christian Villanueva, who played for the San Diego Padres this past season.

The 27-year-old Villanueva made his major league debut in 2017 and hit .236 with 20 homers and 46 RBIs in 110 games as the starting third baseman for the Padres in the 2018 season.

His one-year contract, which includes a signing bonus, is worth $2 million.

Villanueva said through the Tokyo-based Central League club he has never been to Japan but looks forward to playing in front of the crowd at Tokyo Dome.

KYODO

