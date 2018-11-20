Sumo / Basho Reports

Takakeisho stays one win ahead

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – Komusubi Takakeisho remains the sole leader after he improved to a 9-1 record on Tuesday with five days remaining at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Takakeisho, whose only defeat came on Day 7 to sekiwake Mitakeumi, beat top-ranked maegashira Hokutofuji (5-5) in a one-sided bout on the 10th day of the meet at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

Takakeisho delivered a series of shoves to Hokutofuji’s chest and did not give his opponent a foothold in the clash, bulldozing the maegashira out of the raised ring in 3.2 seconds.

The 22-year-old Takakeisho is aiming for his first top makuuchi division championship at the 15-day tournament. He beat yokozuna Kisenosato on Day 1 and two ozeki — Goeido and Tochinoshin — to move into the lead. He faces No. 2 maegashira Tochiozan (6-4) on Wednesday.

Ozeki Takayasu remains one win behind Takakeisho following his victory over No. 5 maegashira Chiyotairyu (5-5).

Other ozeki, Tochinoshin and Goeido, both managed to post wins.

Georgian Tochinoshin (5-5) beat the division’s heaviest wrestler, sekiwake Ichinojo (3-7). Both wrestlers got double hand holds on their opponent’s belt, but it was Tochinoshin who outmuscled the 227-kg Mongolian following a brief belly-to-belly stalemate in the center of the ring.

In the shortest bout of the day, Goeido got hold of No. 5 Asanoyama’s belt with his left hand and sent the maegashira into the clay.

Three maegashira wrestlers — No. 12 Aoiyama, No. 13 Onosho and No. 9 Daieisho — are tied with Takayasu after improving to 8-2.

Onosho showed great confidence by charging No. 14 Chiyoshoma (5-5). Onosho competed as a komusubi at the January meet but fell to the juryo second division in May after sustaining a right-knee injury.

“My winning record is a result of concentrating on each of my bouts,” Onosho said.

Komusubi Takakeisho (right) forces out No. 1 maegashira Hokutofuji at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday. | NIKKAN SPORTS Shohozan (top) prevails over Chiyonokuni in a battle of maegashira in Fukuoka on Tuesday. | NIKKAN SPORTS

