Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura drops 23 on Illinois in Maui Invitational opener

Junior star Rui Hachimura scored 23 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 and No. 3 Gonzaga held off Illinois 84-78 on Monday in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

Gonzaga (4-0) overcame 22 turnovers by shooting 52 percent.

“They’re a team that brings a lot of adversity,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “When you are strong with it (the ball) and shoot a high percent, that’s what ends up giving it to you.”

Gonzaga went up 13 in the second half and withstood Illinois’ 10-0 run to lead nine with 97 seconds left.

The Illini weren’t done, though.

Alan Griffin hit a 3-pointer and Trent Frazier scored on a four-point play to pull the Illini within 80-78.

Illinois forced Gonzaga into a difficult shot and got the ball back with 30 seconds left, but Frazier air-balled a long 3-pointer.

Gonzaga’s Jeremy Jones hit two free throws to send the Zags into Tuesday’s semifinals.

Frazier scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 17 for Illinois.

Hachimura, who’s projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick next summer, is averaging 22.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.

O’Connell honored

The Maui Invitational is honoring former Associated Press college basketball writer Jim O’Connell at this year’s tournament.

The tournament included a full-page tribute to the late O’Connell in its program and reserved a seat for him in the media workroom , with a lei draped over his seat.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski also mentioned O’Connell during his postgame news conference after the top-ranked Blue Devils beat San Diego State in their Maui opener.

“I didn’t notice it until they were asking questions, brought a smile to my face to see the chair for Jim O’Connell and God bless him,” Krzyzewski said. “This was one of his favorite, favorites, and he was the only guy to ever come here and never see the beach. And even coaches on the day off or something, we walk the beach, he would, he wouldn’t do that. So that’s a cool thing.”

A member of the Hall of Fame and a veteran of more than 30 years with AP, O’Connell died earlier this year at 64.