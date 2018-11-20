Blues fire Mike Yeo, appoint Craig Berube as interim coach
Blues head coach Mike Yeo, seen in an October file photo, was fired on Tuesday. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Blues fire Mike Yeo, appoint Craig Berube as interim coach

AP

ST. LOUIS – Amid a disappointing showing that fell well short of Stanley Cup expectations, the St. Louis Blues fired coach Mike Yeo a quarter of the way into the season and named Craig Berube as his interim replacement.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced the change hours after Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Blues’ third shutout in the last four games. At 7-9-3, the Blues are in last place in the Central Division, and their 17 points rank next-to-last in the NHL, ahead of only Los Angeles.

Something had to give for the Blues after they failed to make the playoffs last season, falling one point short when they lost to Colorado in their 82nd game. They lost in the second round under Yeo in 2017, after he was a midseason replacement for fired coach Ken Hitchcock.

After no coaches were fired last season, the 45-year-old Yeo is the third NHL coach to lose his job this month, following the Kings’ John Stevens and the Blackhawks’ Joel Quenneville. Yeo went 73-49-11 in parts of three seasons with the Blues, with one playoff series victory.

Berube had been an associate coach on Yeo’s staff since the summer of 2017. Before that, he was coach of the Blues’ AHL affiliate and has NHL head-coaching experience from parts of two seasons with Philadelphia.

The 52-year-old Berube is a midseason replacement for the second time, after replacing Peter Laviolette with the Flyers three games into the 2013-14 season. Berube played 1,054 NHL games and racked up 159 points and 3,149 penalty minutes.

Yeo joined the Blues as an assistant in 2016 after five seasons with Minnesota. The Wild made the playoffs in three of Yeo’s four full seasons, and he was fired 55 games into 2015-16.

The Blues came into the season with championship aspirations after acquiring center Ryan O’Reilly in a trade from Buffalo and signing forwards Tyler Bozak, Patrick Maroon and David Perron. Yeo was considered to be on the hot seat, and two consecutive losses led to his dismissal.

Following the late-night announcement, the team called a news conference for Tuesday morning with Armstrong and Berube.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Zozo Inc. president Yusaku Maezawa speaks at a news conference on Tuesday where it was announced the company will host a PGA Tour event in Japan in October 2019.
Zozo set to host PGA Tour event in Japan
Japan will host its first-ever PGA Tour event starting next year with one of the fastest growing online business companies in the nation as the tourney's title sponsor, organizers announced on T...
Los Angeles' Gerald Everett breaks away from Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen to score the winning touchdown in the final minute on Monday night.
Rams edge Chiefs in thriller
Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory on Monday nigh...
Sophia Floersch of Germany goes over Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four during Sunday's Macau Grand Prix. Floersch was scheduled to undergo surgery to treat a spinal fracture on Monday.
Teenage driver Sophia Floersch survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP
Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix. The 17-year-old German tweete...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Blues head coach Mike Yeo, seen in an October file photo, was fired on Tuesday. | AP

, ,