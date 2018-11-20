Rams edge Chiefs in thriller
Los Angeles' Gerald Everett breaks away from Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen to score the winning touchdown in the final minute on Monday night. | AP

LOS ANGELES – Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory on Monday night in a high-octane NFL offensive showdown that somehow surpassed the hype.

Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdown passes in his latest jaw-dropping performance for the Chiefs (9-2), but he also threw two interceptions in the final 1:18 as the Rams (10-1) claimed the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played and the first NFL game with two 50-point performances.

Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns, while Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with late interceptions as the Rams hung on.

The highest-scoring game in the league this season was an offensive fantasia featuring 1,001 combined yards and ingenious scheming from mastermind coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay — along with three defensive touchdowns and 21 combined penalties.

“It was a whirlwind,” McVay said. “I feel like I might need a couple of beverages to relax tonight, but it was great. This is what you love so much about the game.”

And this game was ultimately decided by defense: Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with late interceptions as the Rams stopped Mahomes’ final efforts.

“It’s always fun to play against real good teams,” Mahomes said. “You get to go out there and have fun . . . (but) it’s the same as when we played New England. You can’t make mistakes against great teams. You need to limit your mistakes, but be aggressive.”

The Coliseum’s first Monday night game since 1985 was staged on short notice after the NFL moved the matchup from Mexico City to Los Angeles six days ago due to poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. The Rams used the opportunity to give free tickets to thousands of first responders and families recovering from the dual tragedies of nearby wildfires and a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Those fans got an incredible treat for their reward — and if the video-game-like spectacle they saw turns out to be a Super Bowl preview, Atlanta will get an All-Madden-level show as well.

“It was just cool,” said Todd Gurley, whose 13-game touchdown streak somehow ended in this offensive showcase. “It was a last-minute game and everybody (came) out in support. Had the families here, had the responders, so it was just a great overall crowd and it was good for the city.”

This game has loomed in capital letters on the NFL’s regular-season schedule ever since these teams confirmed their status as offensive powerhouses in September. The Rams and Chiefs are the league’s biggest favorites along with New Orleans and New England — the teams responsible for the only other losses by Los Angeles and Kansas City this season.

Mahomes had the most prolific passing game in the NFL this year, but he and Goff both made key mistakes.

Los Angeles linebacker Samson Ebukam returned Mahomes’ fumble and a one-armed interception for the first two TDs of his NFL career, while Kansas City’s Allen Bailey returned Goff’s fumble for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

“It was electric,” Ebukam said. “It’s hard to describe, because I’m still like in a game mode right now. I haven’t calmed down yet, so it hasn’t really all sunk in yet.”

