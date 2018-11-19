Teenage driver Sophia Floersch survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP
Sophia Floersch of Germany goes over Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four during Sunday's Macau Grand Prix. Floersch was scheduled to undergo surgery to treat a spinal fracture on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Auto Racing

Teenage driver Sophia Floersch survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

AP

MACAU – Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix.

The 17-year-old German tweeted Sunday: “Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning … Update soon.”

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

“The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries,” Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted. “Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Sho Tsuboi’s car while hurtling off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four. Floersch’s car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag and a delay of more than an hour before the race was restarted.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport’s governing body FIA said “the driver (Floersch) is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation.” It added that Tsuboi and “two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.”

Media reports said Tsuboi has lumbar pain.

FIA president Jean Todt posted a statement on Twitter saying the sport’s organizing body was “mobilized to help those involved and analyze what happened.

“All my thoughts are with you @SophiaFloersch and the others injured. I wish you all a safe recovery.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryoyu Kobayashi competes during a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Wisla, Poland. Kobayashi placed third to record his first-ever podium finish.
Ryoyu Kobayashi third at ski jumping World Cup season opener
Ryoyu Kobayashi achieved his maiden podium finish Sunday by taking third place at the ski jumping World Cup season opener in Poland. The 22-year-old Pyeongchang Olympian totaled 255.6 to...
Kenta Nishimoto hits a return during his men's singles final against South Korea's Son Wan-ho at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
Nozomi Okuhara triumphs in Hong Kong Open final as Kenta Nishimoto falls short
Nozomi Okuhara triumphed in the women's final at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday, while teammate Kenta Nishimoto came up short on the men's side against Son Wan-ho, who won his first tournament in ...
Nasa Hataoka hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday in Naples, Florida.
Lexi Thompson wins LPGA season's last event; Nasa Hataoka finishes ninth
Nasa Hataoka carded a 4-under-par 68 in Sunday's final round to finish ninth at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, eight shots back from winner Lexi Thompson of the United States.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sophia Floersch of Germany goes over Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four during Sunday's Macau Grand Prix. Floersch was scheduled to undergo surgery to treat a spinal fracture on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,