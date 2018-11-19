Soccer / J. League

Cerezo to part ways with head coach Yoon Jong-hwan

Kyodo

OSAKA – Cerezo Osaka announced on Monday that it will not renew the contract of manager Yoon Jong-hwan for next year’s first-division campaign.

The South Korean will lead Cerezo, which currently sits in eighth place, in the two remaining matches of the season. His replacement has not been named.

Cerezo appointed Yoon, who played for the team for three seasons from 2000, to the job after winning promotion to the Japanese top flight in 2016.

In his first season as head coach, he led Cerezo to its first major domestic titles by winning 2017’s J. League Cup and Emperor’s Cup on top of a third-place finish in the league.

The 45-year-old has also managed Sagan Tosu and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Cerezo Osaka manager Yoon Jong-hwan | KYODO

