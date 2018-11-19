Ryoyu Kobayashi third at ski jumping World Cup season opener
Ryoyu Kobayashi competes during a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Wisla, Poland. Kobayashi placed third to record his first-ever podium finish. | KYODO

WISLA, POLAND – Ryoyu Kobayashi achieved his maiden podium finish Sunday by taking third place at the ski jumping World Cup season opener in Poland.

The 22-year-old Pyeongchang Olympian totaled 255.6 to finish 7.8 points behind winner Evgeniy Klimov of Russia in the large hill event in Wisla. Germany’s Stephan Leyhe was second, 1.1 points ahead of Kobayashi.

Kobayashi registered the biggest jump of the meet with his opener, soaring 137.5 meters, but incurred a stiff penalty.

With snow falling heavily, he landed smoothly on a 127-meter jump to clinch bronze with his second leap, 0.3 point ahead of home favorite Kamil Stoch.

“After my fall yesterday, I felt like I gave it everything today. My condition felt really good and the jump went the way I pictured it,” Kobayashi said.

“Not everyone was prepared, so I felt like I had a chance in this opening round.”

The younger brother of fellow ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi, who won in Poland last year, Ryoyu made his World Cup debut as a 19-year-old in 2016.

Junshiro totaled 239.9 to finish 19th on Sunday with jumps of 122.5 meters on both days.

