Ireland tops All Blacks in blockbuster match

Ireland is No. 1.

At least to New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

His All Blacks, the undisputed No. 1 for nine years, lost to the Irish 16-9 on Saturday for the first time in Dublin. Hansen immediately dubbed Ireland the favorite for the Rugby World Cup next year.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, a potential successor to Hansen as All Blacks coach, wasn’t fussed about Hansen’s comment. The All Blacks won’t be officially losing their No. 1 ranking yet.

“We were at home, and they were coming off a long series of games where they have travelled around the world a number of times. I thought the crowd were phenomenal. And that’s a lot of things stacked in our favor,” Schmidt said.

“So we’ll take tonight, and leave 11 months’ time for 11 months’ time.”

The soonest New Zealand and Ireland can meet again is in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan next October. It won’t be soon enough after this gripping test.

The blockbuster matchup of No. 1 and No. 2, the champions of each hemisphere, lived up to the hype. Ireland edged a heavy-duty first half, and in a more open second half produced a classic try and kept New Zealand without a try for the first time since last year’s Lions tour.

At a highly-charged Lansdowne Road, Ireland became the only team to beat New Zealand twice since the All Blacks won a second straight Rugby World Cup in 2015. The first time, in Chicago in 2016, was Ireland’s first win over New Zealand in 111 years.

Even with that mental block gone, this victory was far more impressive: New Zealand was closer to full strength, and more aware of Ireland’s threats.

But those didn’t matter.

Even after enduring a hugely-physical first half that was exhausting just to watch, Ireland had the wherewithal to execute a try-scoring move from a lineout on halfway. Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton switched play to Bundee Aki running to the short side, and wing Jacob Stockdale chipped ahead. The best player of the Six Nations brushed past the surprised All Blacks, regathered and slid in.

Sexton converted from wide out for 16-6 with half an hour to go, and put the pressure right back on the All Blacks.

But the world champions could score just one more penalty.

The Irish considered this their best chance to beat New Zealand at home. Having swept the Six Nations and won a historic series in Australia this year, their squad is deep and confident. They blew the cobwebs off against Argentina last week, and welcomed a New Zealand side that has been winning but not dominating.