Yuzuru Hanyu wants to skate in Grand Prix Final despite ankle injuries
Yuzuru Hanyu walks on crutches after collecting his gold medal at the Cup of Russia in Moscow on Sunday. | REUTERS

Figure Skating

Yuzuru Hanyu wants to skate in Grand Prix Final despite ankle injuries

Kyodo

MOSCOW – Walking on crutches at the Rostelcom Cup of Russia awards ceremony on Sunday, two-time Olympic men’s champion Yuzuru Hanyu has indicated he intends to skate at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final starting from Dec. 6.

One day after winning his second championship of this year’s Grand Prix series, Hanyu appeared at the ceremony dressed in his free skate costume but moving on crutches, and was showered with applause.

The injuries, suffered in a practice fall prior to Saturday’s free skate, will require three weeks of rest. However, Japan Skating Association head of development Yoshiko Kobayashi said Hanyu had told her he would “dedicate all his energy toward regaining his fitness ahead of the final.”

According to Kobyashi, Hanyu was diagnosed with apparent damage to two different ligaments, a tendon and his fibula, and the ankle swelled up overnight.

“The affected areas are being iced repeatedly and he is keeping his leg elevated,” she added.

Considering his past, it would be hard to rule Hanyu out of the Grand Prix Final, which he has won four times.

In 2014, he was injured in a crash at the Cup of China in early November, but bounced back one month later to win the Grand Prix Final. His second Olympic championship this past February came after suffering bone and tendon injuries last November.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's free skate at the Cup of Russia on Saturday in Moscow. Hanyu finished first with 278.42 points.
Hanyu overcomes injury to win Cup of Russia
Yuzuru Hanyu won the men's title at the Cup of Russia despite an ankle injury that left him on crutches, while fellow Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova won the women's title on Saturda...
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu performs an outside eagle during his short program at the Cup of Russia in Moscow on Friday.
Hanyu takes huge lead in Russia
Yuzuru Hanyu built a 20-point lead in the short program at the Cup of Russia on Friday. The two-time defending Olympic champion landed a clean quadruple salchow and quad toe loop/triple ...
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and coach Brian Orser (right) arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for the Cup of Russia.
Yuzuru Hanyu looks to clinch Grand Prix Final spot at Cup of Russia
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu hopes he can ward off injury at this year's Cup of Russia in Moscow, ensuring he will be healthy for a bid at a fifth Grand Prix Final crown. "Firs...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuzuru Hanyu walks on crutches after collecting his gold medal at the Cup of Russia in Moscow on Sunday. | REUTERS

, ,